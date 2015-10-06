Azerbaijan to expand powers of policemen

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will increase powers of police.

Report informs, in this regard, the law "On Police" amended at today's session of the parliament.

According to the item entered in the 14th article of the law "On Police" (duties of police officers in the field of public order and public security), the responsibility of the police will also include ensuring public peace, safety of spectators and participants, pressure suppression on the surrounding sports object areas and evacuation routes, as well as in the space provided for performances and sports facilities at sports events and competitions.

Changes in the law have been put to the vote and adopted.