Azerbaijan makes changes in law 'On fight against terrorism'

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The amendment, proposed to law 'On fight against terrorism' has been discussed in today's meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Committee on Defense, Security and Fight against Corruption.

Report informs, speaking about the change, Committee Chairman Ziyafat Asgarov said that 'terrorist activity' words will be replaced with 'terrorist acts' in the relevant articles of the document.

He said that 'terrorist acts' is a term, which means concrete legal content, but 'activity' has a political sense: 'The main purpose of the amendments is to co-ordinate the document with the Criminal Code'.

Z.Asgarov noted that fight against terrorism is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan: 'Azerbaijan is among the countries suffering from terrorism. We have been subjected to Armenian terror over years and it is still going on. However, more than 10 international conventions have been adopted on fight against terrorism, unfortunately, none of them implemented so far'.

After discussions, the draft amendment recommended to Milli Majlis plenary meeting.