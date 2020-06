The Azerbaijani market is fully supplied with protective equipment from coronavirus, including medical masks, Report says, citing the statement the Cabinet of Ministers.

"386,000 masks were sold on May 12, 344,000 on May 13, 259,000 on May 14, 245,000 on May 15. The use of masks is expected to increase due to the easing of the quarantine regime. The country is also ready to meet the daily demand for 450,000-500,000 masks. We have provided about 10 million masks so far," the statement reads.