Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission holds meeting

The next meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) has kicked off.

The commission members are considering appeals received in connection with the elections to the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, which took place on February 9.

The CEC will make decisions on current issues on the list.

The commission annulled the election results at four constituencies during the meeting held on February 13.

Below is the list of constituencies, where the results were canceled:

- Imishli-Beylagan election constituency 80 - leading candidate Chingiz Ganizade

- Lankaran rural constituency 74 - leading candidate Hadi Rajabli

- Khatai constituency № 35 - leading candidate Rauf Arifoglu

- Khatai constituency № 33 - leader candidate Huseynbala Miralamov.

The Central Election Commission considered a complaint in connection with the results of the voting in Sumgayit Constituency No. 42.

The Commission decided to send the complaint to the district election commission for consideration.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) also considered the complaints in connection with the results of the voting in the Shirvan constituency № 46, Goychay constituency № 88, and the Garadagh-Binagadi-Yasamal electorate № 12 and decided on sending them to the respective district election commissions.