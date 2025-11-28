Azerbaijan relocates 16 more families to Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand
Domestic policy
- 28 November, 2025
- 14:17
In line with the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has launched a new phase of resettlement to the Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavend district.
Report informs via AZERTAC that as part of this phase, 16 families, comprising 55 individuals, have been relocated to the settlement.
