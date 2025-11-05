Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office holds conference on 5th anniversary of Victory

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Victory, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan is holding a conference under the theme Five Years of Victory: Triumph of Statehood and Law at the Zangilan Congress Center, Report informs.

The event is attended by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev; Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts; Military Prosecutor Bahruz Ahmadov; Major General Azer Ibrahimov, Head of the Internal Security and Investigation Department of the Ministry of Defense; members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament); heads of NGOs; members of the Bar Association; and other public figures.

Conference participants first visited the bust of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Aghali village and the Alley of Martyrs in Zangilan.