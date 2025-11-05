Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office holds conference on 5th anniversary of Victory

    • 05 November, 2025
    • 11:07
    On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Victory, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan is holding a conference under the theme Five Years of Victory: Triumph of Statehood and Law at the Zangilan Congress Center, Report informs.

    The event is attended by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev; Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts; Military Prosecutor Bahruz Ahmadov; Major General Azer Ibrahimov, Head of the Internal Security and Investigation Department of the Ministry of Defense; members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament); heads of NGOs; members of the Bar Association; and other public figures.

    Conference participants first visited the bust of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Aghali village and the Alley of Martyrs in Zangilan.

    Photo
    Baş Prokurorluq Zəngilanda Zəfərin beş illiyinə həsr olunan konfrans keçirir
    Photo
    Генпрокуратура проводит в Зангилане конференцию, посвященную 5-летию Победы

