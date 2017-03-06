Azerbaijan prepares draft law to protect children from malign information

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The draft law "On protection of Children from information causing damage to children's health and development" has been prepared in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in accordance with Declaration of the Rights of the Child, Convention on the Rights of the Child and other international human rights norms draft law defines responsibilities of government agencies and other legal and natural persons in protection of children's rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan, their health, moral, mental, physical and social development from damaging information products.

The law consists of 5 chapters and 23 articles.

Responsibility for the violation of rights also reflected in the draft law to be discussed in Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).