Azerbaijan prepares draft law “On written monuments”

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ A draft law “On written monuments” is being prepared in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, it has been reflected is in the legislative work plan of the autumn session of the Cultural Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan Parliament).

In today’s meeting of the Cultural Committee, Chairman of the Committee Rafael Huseynov said that preparation and adoption of this draft is important: "The issue of the written monuments is not only the case of literature, but also politics. They should be systematized. Registration and classification of written stone monuments also were considered."

He said that in the near future the project will be submitted to the Social legislation department of Milli Majlis.

Besides this, legislative work plan includes preparation of drafts in state budget portfolio, as well as draft laws "On Cinematography", “On protection and development of Azerbaijani mugham art”.