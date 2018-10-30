 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan plans to reduce unemployment to 4 percent by 2030

    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ It is planned to reduce unemployment to 4 per cent by 2030, including unemployment among women and youth.

    Report informs that this is envisaged in “The Employment Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2030” approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

    The document notes that the unemployment rate in 2017 was 5%; 5.9 % among women; youth (15-24 years) - 12.9 %; young people (15-29 years) - 9.2 %.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi