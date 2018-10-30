Azerbaijan plans to reduce unemployment to 4 percent by 2030

https://report.az/storage/news/acf8bdfa03a08dbead4a56d2e10332db/74bf7abe-e354-419b-8c45-4bc0a049f394_292.jpg
Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ It is planned to reduce unemployment to 4 per cent by 2030, including unemployment among women and youth.
Report informs that this is envisaged in “The Employment Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2030” approved by President Ilham Aliyev.
The document notes that the unemployment rate in 2017 was 5%; 5.9 % among women; youth (15-24 years) - 12.9 %; young people (15-29 years) - 9.2 %.
