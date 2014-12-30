Azerbaijan parliament made amendments to the law "On citizenship"

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to Ali Huseinly, Head of the Parliamentary Committee for State Structure and Policy of Law, the amendments provide for the oath to be made by persons who wish to get Azerbaijani citizenship, Report informs.

“The citizenship of Azerbaijan, as the country with high rate of social and economic development and the main leader in the region, has become prestigious. In this situation it was decided to introduce citizen oath for people wishing to get the citizenship for the first time or restoring it. The oath will be made by persons who reached the age of 14 years. They will have the right to choose their citizenship. New procedures will be mandatory only for persons who applied for the citizenship after the amendments come into force, persons who has already got the citizenship will not have to pass them”, AliHuseinly says.

The oath will be made in the state language and read as follows:

“I (Surname, Name and Patronymic), as a citizen of Azerbaijan Republic, have no any liabilities as a citizen of other state. I swear allegiance to the Constitution and Laws of Azerbaijan Republic, I swear to serve truly to Azerbaijan state, defend its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and respect traditions and culture of Azerbaijan”.

The oath ceremony will be held in solemn atmosphere near the Flag of Azerbaijan. When making the oath the person should lay his/her hand on the Constitution of Azerbaijan Republic.

Every person making the oath will sign a special document, which will be stored in the appropriate branch of the Executive Authorities.