Azerbaijan may hold elections via mobile phones

"Estonia and some parts of Russia have already started introducing an election system via mobile phones. If the new method proves effective and is accepted as a good way of casting votes, Azerbaijan can also apply it in the future," Central Election Commission Secretary Mikayil Rahimov said.

"There is nothing to hide. We want to apply the most advanced methods in Azerbaijan. But we are not going to experiment. I believe that the current election laws comply with European standards. Our current standards suffice for holding a transparent and fair election. We are a developed country, which meets modern challenges. There are no problems with applying new rules."