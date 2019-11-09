Azerbaijan marks National Flag Day

Azerbaijan is marking the National Flag Day today.

Report informs that under the executive order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 18, 2009, November 9 is marked as the National Flag Day.

After Azerbaijan gained its independence, the State Flag of Azerbaijan became a symbol of national sovereignty as a symbol of sacred statehood for all citizens of the country.

This flag, which is the memory of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, demonstrates our commitment to our ideology of freedom, national and moral values and universal ideals.

The three-color national flag of Azerbaijan was accepted by the government of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) on November 9, 1918 and had a state status until April 1920. At the session held with the initiative and guidance of National leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev the flag was restored by the order of the Supreme Mejlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) and was declared the national flag of the Autonomous Republic on November 17, 1990. On October 18th 1991, the Constitutional Act on State Independence of Azerbaijan was adopted, according to which, the Republic of Azerbaijan was declared. As the successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the Republic of Azerbaijan has restored its state symbols, including the state flag.

The legislative framework has been improved with the adoption of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Use of the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan" on June 8, 2004. According to the order, the State flag is raised on the buildings of the state bodies and diplomatic missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan, along with significant international events, prestigious ceremonies and meetings, in the large-scale public-political meetings, cultural events and sports competitions, embodies national unity.

n November 2009, according to the Annex to the Labor Code on the National Flag Day, November 9 - the National Flag Day was included in the list of non-working days in the country.