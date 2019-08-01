 Top

Azerbaijan leading in Europe for number of youth

Azerbaijan is leading in Europe for the percentage of people between 25 and 29 years old, Report informs citing The MDS.

According to Eurostat, 9.4% of the population is part of the millennial generation, the highest in Europe.

The top list includes Cyprus (8.5%), Malta (8.4%), Albania (8.2%) and Iceland (8%).

A decade ago, the highest percentage in Europe was demonstrated by Turkey (9%), but today young people account for 7.7% of the population there.

Millenials in Europe make 6.2% of the population, which is the lower than the indicator in the beginning of the decade (6.6%). Their number reaches 6.4% in Germany, 5.8% and 6.9% respectively.

