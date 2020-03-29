Top

Azerbaijan halts inter-regional and inter-city traffic

As part of tightening measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, Azerbaijan completely stopped inter-district and inter-city traffic, except for special-purpose vehicles, including ambulance, emergency, rescue, agricultural, social service cars, as well as trucks.

There are no restrictions in traffic within Baku, Sumgait, and Absheron districts.

The Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers decided to tighten the quarantine regime nationwide from 00:00 (local time) on March 29. 

