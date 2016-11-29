Azerbaijan establishes 'Labor' order

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Labor" order has been established in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) discussed a draft amendment to the law "On establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in regard with establishment of "Labor" order.

Azerbaijani citizens, foreigners and stateless persons will be awarded "Labor" order for services in the development of Azerbaijan and welfare provision in any field.

"Labor" order is worn on the left breast, other orders and medals are worn after "For services to Homeland" order.

The draft was put to vote after discussions and adopted.