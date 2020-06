471 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while 191 others recovered in Azerbaijan, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told Report. Five patients with positive coronavirus passed away.

So far, Azerbaijan has 12,238 confirmed cases. A total of 4,930 patients have recovered from the disease, while 148 others died. 5,574 people are being treated in specialized hospitals. Today, 6,627 coronavirus tests were performed in the country.