Azerbaijan banned the import, manufacture and sale of GM foods

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Persons engaged in the manufacture and import to Azerbaijan the genetic modified foods or products, which are used in the production of genetically modified plants, or plants by the method of genetic engineering, waits an imprisonment.

Report informs, in this regard, at the meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Mejlis), which held on April 28, the amendments made in the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Violations.

Under the changes, individuals deliberately engaged in the sale and import of not intended for scientific research, experiments and exhibitions of genetically modified agricultural products, in the cultivation of which have been used have undergone genetic modification of plants and genetic materials created by the methods of genetic engineering of plants, will be punished by imprisonment up to two years and a fine ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 manats.

Persons engaged in the production of such products will be deprived of liberty for a term up to three years and fined in the amount of from 4,000 to 6,000 manats.

In case of import, sale and manufacture of products of this category in large batches provides a fine of 7,000 to 9,000 manats or imprisonment from 2 to 5 years. If the above actions are committed by persons, who previously convicted, they will face a prison sentence of 3 to 7 years.

After discussions, the additions and amendments were adopted.