Azer Jafarov: Exposing and extradition of FETO members to Turkey is a good experience of cooperation with foreign partners

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Recent developments, including the recent terrorist attacks in Strasbourg, make it even more important to find and implement new mechanisms in the fight against this global evil. This fight should be carried within the legal framework. In the fight against terrorism, extradition and legal assistance should be increased. Azerbaijan has also adopted special laws on extradition and legal assistance, not merely fulfilling the requirements arising from universal and regional conventions," Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Justice Azer Jafarov said.

Report informs that he spoke at the Second Eurasian Legal Congress in Baku.

Jafarov said that this can be implemented even without the cooperation agreement with foreign partners, as an additional mechanism for the prevention of terrorism as a whole: “Exposing and extradition of FETO members to Turkey is a good experience of cooperation with foreign partners “.