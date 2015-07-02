Azad Rahimov: No need to create new sports infrastructure for the IV Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Sports facility commissioned for the First European games is enough for the IV Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017. In short, there is no need to create a new sports infrastructure for this prestigious sporting event." Report informs, the Chief Executive Officer of the Operating Committee of the European Games, Youth and Sports Minister of Azerbaijan, Azad Rahimov told the newspaper "Azerbaijan".

Sports minister noted that the sports infrastructure in Azerbaijan is at a very high level: "Policy pursued by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the sports field, not only raised the prestige of Azerbaijan as a sporting country, but also contributed to the international federations in the selection process have preferred our country."

He added that, selecting of Azerbaijan for helding the European games, the Islamic Solidarity Games and other international events of this kind is a proof of faith, confidence at the global level that Azerbaijan is a state most favorable in terms of development and stability.