Autumn session of Azerbaijani Parliament began

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Autumn session of Milli Majlis started. Report informs, on September 30 began the first plenary meeting of the session.

The agenda included a discussion of 39 issues, as well approval of a plan of legislative work of the autumn session of the Parliament in 2015 and contracts signed by Azerbaijan with several countries, changes to the Criminal Code, the Civil Code and the Code of Administrative Offences, the Laws "On Diplomatic Service","On the Status of Servicemen","On service in bodies of Emergency Situations", "On service in justice bodies","On land market","On Land Reform","On food products","On Land Reclamation and irrigation","On Civil Service","On the Road"," On Citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and etc.