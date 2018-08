Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ An Armenian, born in Azerbaijan and currently living in Russia, has arrived in Baku.

Report was informed in the press service of Armenian-Azerbaijani Civil Platform, the visit of Eduard Apkarovich Bagiryan has been organized by the platform.

According to the information, E.Apkarovich is currently living in Moscow. He is a member of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform.