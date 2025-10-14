Another group of former IDPs leaves for Tazabina village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Domestic policy
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 12:54
    Another group of former IDPs has been sent to the village of Tazabina in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, Report informs.

    As many as 27 families (117 people) will be resettled in the village today.

    This brings the total number of families resettled in the village to 83 (368 people).

