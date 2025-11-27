Another group of former IDPs leaves for Khorovlu village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district
Domestic policy
27 November, 2025
- 08:54
In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, large-scale returns to territories liberated from occupation continue, Report informs.
As many as 38 families (139 people) are currently returning to the village of Khorovlu in the Jabrayil district. They had previously lived temporarily in various regions of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
Returning residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive state support. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, its heroic soldiers and officers, and honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of the country's lands.
