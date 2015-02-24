Fines for violation of law on radio and television broadcasting increased

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of fines for violation of the law on radio and television increased in Azerbaijan. Report informs, in this connection, Milli Majlis introduced amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences.

Under the amendments, officials violated the law will be fined from 1,500 to 2,500 manats, legal entities - from 5,000 to 8,000 manat. In addition, for violation of rules and license conditions in broadcasting will be applied fines of the same amount.

Amendments adopted by a vote and applied to tighten sanctions.