Amendments to be made to Azerbaijani Electoral Code

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The National Coordinator's report for the year 2014 on Combating Trafficking in Persons will be heard at Milli Mejlis (Parliament). Report was told by the head of the press service of Milli Mejlis, Akif Tavakkuloglu.

According to him, 23 issues are scheduled to discuss in the spring session of the plenary meeting to be held on April 3: "Amendments will be made to the laws "On the Election Code", "On the Courts and Judges", "On the Rights of the Child", "On the status of municipalities", "On Police", "On state service" and others.

He also noted that a new draft law "On Agriculture Information Advisory services" will be discussed in the first reading while the law "On Advertising" in the second during the meeting.