Amendment to law on advocacy activity came into force in Azerbaijan

© Report.az

Baku. 1 January. REPORT.AZ/ Amendments to the law "On Advocacy and Advocacy Activity", Civil Procedure and Administrative Procedure Codes, approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, have come into force on January 1.

Report informs, according to the amendment, representative institutions have been replaced with more professional - advocacy institutions in a number of lawsuits, advocacy institutions further strengthened.

According to the documents, only a close relative of a physical person will be allowed to participate as a legal representative in the courts.

Participation of the representative shall not be allowed during consideration of cases at the cassation instance, namely in the Supreme Court.

The amendments will come into force on January 1, 2018.

The amendments shall not refer to the persons, acting as representatives on the cases currently considered in the courts, till solution of these cases in appropriate instance courts on the merits.