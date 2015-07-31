Amended the rules of cases of violation of antitrust laws

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers amended the "Regulations of cases of violation of antitrust laws".

Report informs, a resolution on the amendment signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zadeh.

According to the amendment, in the case of non-payment or partial payment of the fine or financial sanction by the persons violated the antimonopoly law, the competition authority must made a decision on the fulfillment of the requirements for payment of the fine by enforcement or financial sanctions, or its unpaid portion, and return the decision to the executive officers for implementation.