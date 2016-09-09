Ali Huseynli: Some institutions under NGOs serve to money laundering

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ We are deprived of receiving the grant. We have done a lot of work with those grants".

Report informs, Novella Jafaroglu, Chairperson of the Society for Protection of Women Rights named after Dilara Aliyeva, said at meeting called "Open Government partnership, Government and Civil Society dialogue platform".

He said activities of non-government organizations (NGOs) receiving grants from abroad are limited: "The decision should be withdrawn."In this regard, relevant decisions should be made".

Chairman of Legal Policy and State Building Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Ali Huseynli said as in every country, Azerbaijan has a control mechanism over NGOs.

When we amend law our goal is not to restrict the activities of some non-governmental organizations. We try to make this work transparent. Under the name of non-governmental organizations, there are some institutions that serve to money laundering.

The law does not create a problem for institutions that serve to civil society organizations. In all cases, the matter will be discussed, namely, we will make changes in the law to not create a problem for institutions that serve to civil society organizations.