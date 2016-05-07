Ali Hasanov: Forces being in power at that time could not objectively assess the situation

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has a favorable geographical location, known as a multinational and multi-confessional state, has a wealth of multicultural values and traditions of tolerance."

Report informs, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President on Social and Political Affairs, Ali Hasanov stated in his article published in the book "Heydar Aliyev's heritage and multicultural values."

A.Hasanov stated that important place of multiculturalism activity in the history of the ancient statehood of Azerbaijan has had a significant impact on the enrichment of national and ethnic traditions of its population living in the territory and created favorable conditions for intercultural dialogue: "Azerbaijan gained independence in 1991, this not only was the reason for the adoption of new the principles of political and economic relations, but also created opportunities for the development of multiculturalism in the country. In line with the requirements of the period, one of the main tasks facing the state, was a settlement of multicultural relations, providing associations of small peoples with different religious affiliation, moral and cultural values, around the idea of an independent state. Unfortunately, the forces being in power at that time have not been able to objectively assess the situation, and the failure of political management has led to the growth of ethnic separatism in relation to an independent state, emergence of threats to the multicultural values. Only after re-coming to the power in 1993, Heydar Aliyev has launched a public policy based on Azerbaijanism ideology that meets the interests of all living in the country, small people, providing and enriching cultural diversity."

A.Hasanov added that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared 2016 the year of multiculturalism in the country: "This is a clear expression of the fact that the current government policy is based on principles of tolerance."