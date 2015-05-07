Ali Hasanov: Azerbaijan is considered the most promising partner for energy

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, Azerbaijan along with Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, located on the other side of the Caspian Sea, is considered the most profitable and promising partner in meeting the growing demand for energy in Europe and ensuring energy security in the world."

Report informs, the Assistant of the President on public-political issues, Head of the Social and Political Issues Department, Ali Hasanov.

Speaking at the conference "Azerbaijan in the modern world", dedicated to 92-th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Ali Hasanov said that, one of the main risks of the oil and gas production in the Caspian region, which is considered an alternative source of energy in the world, is connected with the transportation of energy resources to world markets safe and free of routes: "In this sense, Azerbaijan is in a more advantageous position in comparison with Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in the sphere of output to the world markets of oil and gas products produced by Azerbaijan and its partners, the diversification of export routes. By comparison, Azerbaijan has a lower level export risk."

According to him, the presence of three pipelines like Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Supsa, Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline with capacity of 70 million tons per year and gas pipelines Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Baku-Astara-Iran and Azerbaijan-Russia with power of 30-40 billion cubic meters per year brings geopolitical risks to Azerbaijan and its partners in the field of energy exports to zero: "As one of the transit countries of Eurasia, Azerbaijan is located in the center of trade, on the energy and transport and communication links between East and West. This position is further enhanced."