Ali Hasanov: Adequate measures will be taken against media outlets and journalists who spread false information and mislead the society

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani President’s Aide for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov has commented on the recent growth in misuse cases in media outlets, Report informs as he was interviewed by AZERTAC.

“Freedom of speech and information, journalists` and media outlets` right of getting information independently, making and spreading news are fully ensured in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Media outlets are producing news about Azerbaijan’s local and foreign policy, various aspects of the social life, and also provide extensive information, comments and analyses about significant global development. Freedom of speech and information is a vital part of the civil society in Azerbaijan and the government will continue its efforts to strengthen the independence of mass media outlets,” he said.

“But we have to regretfully note that the cases of misuse of mass media outlets have become more frequent. Especially internet media outlets spread groundless, biased and sometimes blackmailing information about various state bodies, their officials and employees. They are purposefully spreading information about alleged dismissal of some state officials, inspections of their work offices and searches in their houses, their arrests and interaction with some of already fired officials. We can confidently say that with such information media outlets try to increase their view numbers and get profit. I want to mention that such activities are in direct violation of law and create legal responsibility.”

“Unfortunately, in some cases even leading mass media outlets mislead their readers by spreading out false information. False information taken from social networks and some biased internet websites are posted on the pages of those serious media organizations without any examination of the reality.

We should take into account that the given situation spoils the reputation of the state bodies, undermines their work regime, misleads the society and, generally, negatively affects the image of the Azerbaijani government,” Mr Hasanov said.

“We think that Azerbaijani media outlets, journalists should always be responsible, comply with the current legislation and refrain from misusing the favorable conditions created for them. Journalist unions, especially Press Council should take measures to eliminate these negative tendencies. Otherwise, adequate measures will be taken against mass media outlets and journalists who violate the law, spread false information and mislead the society,” he added.