Ali Ahmadov: It is impossible to bear the insults of ruthless elements

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The reactionary opposition and the elements who became the goodwill slaves of anti-Azerbaijani network in Europe, by misusing the opportunities provided by social networks are distorting Azerbaijani realities. But they see that this brings no benefit. Because they realize that they had failed to poison the minds of people by spreading lies and libel for already a few years," VP, executive secretary, deputy chairman of the New Azerbaijan party Ali Ahmadov said.

He noted that these people resort to immoral steps, perpetrating a moral terror against people: "They behave immorally towards the decent people, Azerbaijani state and its leader. Those who seek to cast a shadow on Azerbaijan and discredit the country's leader are, in fact, the ruthless elements."

Ahmadov said it is impossible to bear the insults and moral terror: "I suppose that lawyers, experts in information technologies will think over how to avert such cases and find the way for them to not repeat."