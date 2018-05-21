Ali Ahmadov: Government has important tasks on providing descent work for young people

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ "It is important task for Azerbaijani government to provide more than a million people with decent work dispalced as a result of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh ".

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said at the conference titled "Towards sustainable development goals: promoting of sustainable development and decent life".

He recalled that as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijanis were exposed to ethnic cleansing: "People left their native lands. You know that how great work is to provide more than one million people with descent work, who were displaced from their lands”.

Ahmedov said that 46 per cent of Azerbaijan's population is people up to 29: "The government has important tasks on providing young people with descent work”.

He noted that in the coming years, more effective steps will be taken in the direction on providing Azerbaijani citizens with more qualitative and descent work.