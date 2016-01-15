 Top
    Affairs Chief of Azerbaijani President appointed

    President Ilham Aliyev inked a relevant order

    Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on dismissal of Ogtay Shahbazov from the post of First Deputy of Affairs Chief of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, in accordance with the order, Ogtay Gasham Shahbazov dismissed from post of First Deputy of Affairs Chief of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    In accordance with another order of the President, Ogtay Gasham Shahbazov appointed Affairs Chief of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 

