Affairs Chief of Azerbaijani President appointed

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on dismissal of Ogtay Shahbazov from the post of First Deputy of Affairs Chief of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with another order of the President, Ogtay Gasham Shahbazov appointed Affairs Chief of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.