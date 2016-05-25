Administrative sanctions will be imposed for violations of legislation on citizens' applications

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The administrative sanctions to be imposed for violations of the legislation on citizens' applications.

Report informs in this regard, the new article will be added to the Code of Administrative Offences of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the project discussed at today's meeting of Milli Majlis's Human Rights Committee for the purpose of restoration and protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens or other persons officials will be warned or fined in the amount of 100 AZN, legal entities - in the amount of 200 AZN.

Notably, if there is a criminal act in action on reception of citizens, according to the requirements stipulated by the law "On citizens', these actions lead to criminal responsibility under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code.

After discussing the amendments to the Code, they were recommended to the plenary session of the Parliament.