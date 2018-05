© Report

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ A new type of penalty will be used in Azerbaijan for negligent homicide.

Report informs, amendments were proposed to the Article 124 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

According to the article, negligent homicide is punished by correctional labor up to two years or imprisonment up to three years.

Amendments propose addition of the penalty of restriction of freedom up to three years to the article.