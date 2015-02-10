A new government structure established in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order in regard with "Azerishyg" Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC). Report inforns, in accordance with the decree, "Bakyelektrikshebeke" Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) renamed to "Azerishyg" Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC).

According to the order, "Azerishyg" implements a reliable, safe and efficient supply of electricity to consumers, the introduction of new technologies in this field, provides modernization of material-technical base and its sustainable use, and performs other work on the development of this sector in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers is in charge of transfer powers to "Azerishyg" to ensure consumers of electricity carried out by JSC "Azerenergy", and make the necessary arrangements for the transfer of the balance of "Azerishyg" property and other equipment of "Azerenergy" , which are necessary to supply electricity to consumers.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare and submit to the President of the Azerbaijan Republic proposals for government agencies exercising powers of the general meeting of "Azerenergy" JSC and "Azerishyg", as well as draft of a new charter and the structures of "Azerenergy" JSC and "Azerishyg".