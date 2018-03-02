 Top
    8 off days will be in March due to holidays

    The non-working days of this month have been announced

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ There will be 8 non-working days in March due to International Women's Day and Novruz holiday.

    Report informs, International Women's Day - March 8 is a non-working day.

    According to the relevant decision of the Cabinet, March 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 are non-working days due to Novruz holiday. March 24 coincide with Saturday, and March 26 is a non-working day.

    March 27 is a business day.

    Thus, this month 8 off days will be due to holidays.

