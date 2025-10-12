Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    67th General Assembly of International Association of Judges underway in Baku

    67th General Assembly of International Association of Judges underway in Baku

    The 67th General Assembly of the International Association of Judges has commenced its work at the Baku Congress Center.

    According to Report, the event is attended by Fuad Alasgarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration, Inam Karimov, Chairman of the Supreme Court, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Head of the State Security Service Ali Naghiyev, Minister of Internal Affairs Vilayat Eyvazov, Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Judges Association Ramiz Rzayev, members of parliament, as well as international guests.

    Bakıda Beynəlxalq Hakimlər Assosiasiyasının 67-ci Baş Assambleyası keçirilir
    В Баку проходит 67-я Генеральная Ассамблея Международной ассоциации судей

