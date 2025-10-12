67th General Assembly of International Association of Judges underway in Baku
Domestic policy
- 12 October, 2025
- 17:13
The 67th General Assembly of the International Association of Judges has commenced its work at the Baku Congress Center.
According to Report, the event is attended by Fuad Alasgarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration, Inam Karimov, Chairman of the Supreme Court, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Head of the State Security Service Ali Naghiyev, Minister of Internal Affairs Vilayat Eyvazov, Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Judges Association Ramiz Rzayev, members of parliament, as well as international guests.
Latest News
17:59
Photo
Inam Karimov: Azerbaijan building its judicial system based on justice and rule of lawDomestic policy
17:49
Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 67th General Assembly of International Association of JudgesDomestic policy
17:28
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Egypt - UPDATEDForeign policy
17:13
Photo
67th General Assembly of International Association of Judges underway in BakuDomestic policy
17:06
Death toll from Mexico floods rises to 48Other countries
16:48
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss additional arms suppliesOther countries
16:37
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Spain on National DayForeign policy
16:06
Netanyahu: Israel ready to immediately receive all hostages from GazaOther countries
15:47