41 polling stations will be created abroad in connection with presidential elections - LIST

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Work on preparation for presidential election is underway in enhanced operating mode at the diplomatic missions and consulates of Azerbaijan abroad.
Report was told in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
It is reported that, in connection with this, Foreign Ministry established a working group. The work is coordinated with the Central Election Commission.
In the diplomatic missions and consulates of Azerbaijan in 32 foreign countries, it is planned to create polling stations at 41 addresses.
Embassies and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan:
Embassies
1. The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Federal Republic of Germany
2. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United States of America
3. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Austria
4. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Belarus
5. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Belgium
6. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Arab Emirates
7. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
8. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Czech Republic
9. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the People's Republic of China
10. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in France
11. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Georgia
12. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Jordan
13. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran
14. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Spain
15. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Italy
16. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Switzerland
17. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Sweden
18. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kazakhstan
19. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Qatar
20. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan
21. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Latvia
22. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lithuania
23. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Hungary
24. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Moldova
25. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands
26. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan
27. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Poland
28. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation
29. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Saudi Arabia
30. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkey
31. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine
32. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Greece
Consulate General
33. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Aktau
34. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Batumi
35. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Dubai
36. Consulate-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Istanbul
37. Consulate-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Los Angeles
38. Consulate-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of St. Petersburg
39. Consulate-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Tabriz
40. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Yekaterinburg
41. Representation of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Almaty
