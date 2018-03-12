 Top
    41 polling stations will be created abroad in connection with presidential elections - LIST

    Foreign Ministry switched to enhanced operating mode
    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Work on preparation for presidential election is underway in enhanced operating mode at the diplomatic missions and consulates of Azerbaijan abroad.

    Report was told in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    It is reported that, in connection with this, Foreign Ministry established a working group. The work is coordinated with the Central Election Commission.

    In the diplomatic missions and consulates of Azerbaijan in 32 foreign countries, it is planned to create polling stations at 41 addresses.

    Embassies and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

    Embassies

    1. The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Federal Republic of Germany

    2. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United States of America

    3. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Austria

    4. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Belarus

    5. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Belgium

    6. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Arab Emirates

    7. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

    8. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Czech Republic

    9. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the People's Republic of China

    10. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in France

    11. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Georgia

    12. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Jordan

    13. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran

    14. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Spain

    15. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Italy

    16. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Switzerland

    17. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Sweden

    18. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kazakhstan

    19. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Qatar

    20. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan

    21. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Latvia

    22. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lithuania

    23. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Hungary

    24. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Moldova

    25. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands

    26. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan

    27. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Poland

    28. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation

    29. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Saudi Arabia

    30. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkey

    31. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine

    32. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Greece

    Consulate General

    33. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Aktau

    34. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Batumi

    35. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Dubai

    36. Consulate-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Istanbul

    37. Consulate-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Los Angeles

    38. Consulate-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of St. Petersburg

    39. Consulate-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Tabriz

    40. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Yekaterinburg

    41. Representation of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Almaty

