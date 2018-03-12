41 polling stations will be created abroad in connection with presidential elections - LIST

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3301ff5eb4ec440c1fe7b6e722042ee5/9b6f3c76-d63e-4278-b9ba-4e48b44eda05_292.jpg

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Work on preparation for presidential election is underway in enhanced operating mode at the diplomatic missions and consulates of Azerbaijan abroad.

Report was told in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is reported that, in connection with this, Foreign Ministry established a working group. The work is coordinated with the Central Election Commission.

In the diplomatic missions and consulates of Azerbaijan in 32 foreign countries, it is planned to create polling stations at 41 addresses.

Embassies and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Embassies

1. The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Federal Republic of Germany

2. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United States of America

3. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Austria

4. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Belarus

5. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Belgium

6. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Arab Emirates

7. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

8. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Czech Republic

9. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the People's Republic of China

10. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in France

11. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Georgia

12. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Jordan

13. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran

14. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Spain

15. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Italy

16. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Switzerland

17. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Sweden

18. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kazakhstan

19. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Qatar

20. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan

21. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Latvia

22. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lithuania

23. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Hungary

24. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Moldova

25. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands

26. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan

27. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Poland

28. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation

29. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Saudi Arabia

30. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkey

31. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine

32. Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Greece

Consulate General

33. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Aktau

34. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Batumi

35. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Dubai

36. Consulate-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Istanbul

37. Consulate-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Los Angeles

38. Consulate-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of St. Petersburg

39. Consulate-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Tabriz

40. Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Yekaterinburg

41. Representation of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Almaty