Nakhchivan approves 2016 budget bill

Baku. 23 December.REPORT.AZ/ Session of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Supreme Assembly was held.

Report informs, 2016 state budget of Nakhchivan and 2016 budget of State Social Protection Fund were approved in the session.

Incomes of 2016 state budget of Nakhchivan were determined 69 million manats, expenditures 351 million 350 thousand manats, dotation allocated to regulate income and expenditureS 282 million 350 thousand manats (including centralized revenue 47 million 270 thousand manats, local revenues 21 million 730 thousand manats and centralized expenditures 254 million 281 thousand manats, local expenditures 97 million 69 thousand manats).

Incomes of 2016 budget of State Social Protection Fund were approved 52 million 966,5 thousand manats, expenditures 124 million 10 thousand manats, dotation from State Social Protection Fund to regulate incomes and expenditures 71 million 43,5 thousand manats.