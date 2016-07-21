 Top
    2.5 mln AZN was allocated from the President's Contingency Fund to the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs

    President Ilham Aliyev orders extra measures to improve housing conditions of IDP families

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on extra measures to improve the housing conditions of the internally displaced families, Report informs.

    Under the order, AZN 2.5 million was allocated from the President`s Contingency Fund to the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs in order to provide the internally displaced families, who were temporarily settled in outdated buildings in Baku, with new apartments through buying ready housing.

