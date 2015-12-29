19 people released from colony No.10 of Penitentiary Service

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the order of pardon signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, 19 people released from the colony No.10 of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

Report informs, citizens of Turkey and Nigeria are among the released persons. In their speeches, they expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev.

Notably, the order of pardon signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on December 28, embraces 210 people.