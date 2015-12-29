 Top
    Close photo mode

    19 people released from colony No.10 of Penitentiary Service

    In their speeches, they expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the order of pardon signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, 19 people released from the colony No.10 of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

    Report informs, citizens of Turkey and Nigeria are among the released persons. In their speeches, they expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev.

    Notably, the order of pardon signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on December 28, embraces 210 people.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi