Salome Zourabichvili: "Georgian Azerbaijanis should know the state language"

"Azerbaijanis living in Georgia should know the state language in order to be perfect citizens," Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said at a conference titled ‘State language for citizen integration and human capital development’, Report’s local bureau informs.

He said the Georgian language should be as a native language of national minorities and main element for integration: "Georgia is a tolerant country and traditions, culture and language of national minorities are preserved in this country. Representatives of the national minorities should also be the perfect citizens of Georgia, not only the region they compactly live in."