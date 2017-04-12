Zaur Veliyev: Suicide bomber in St. Petersburg metro was standing right next to me

© Report.az

Moscow. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ “The only thing that caught my eye was that the terrorist was very pale”. Victim of terrorist act in Saint Petersburg metro, Azerbaijan born Zaur Veliyev told the Russian bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, for some time suicide bomber was standing next to him.

“He came at station “Hay Square”. He had nothing remarkable. The only thing was that he was very pale. Then I went close to exit - I was going to go out at “Moscow” station. Several other people were between us. Probably this saved me from death – they took the blast wave and all died. I was thrown by the explosion to another part of the carriage”, the victim said.

According to Z. Veliyev, at the station “Technological Institute”, where the train arrived, he was helped out of the train.

“I got out of window – some people helped me. Because of smoke, it was hard to breathe, that’s why everyone tried to go outside. I was covered in blood. I was immediately put in ambulance, where I fainted”, Azerbaijani man told.

Injured Z. Veliyev came to himself just the other day and already moves slowly in the room. He has two broken ribs, multiple shrapnel wounds; hematomas cover whole body. He is able to get out of bed but barely moves and does not sleep well at night.

One eardrum ruptured after explosion, now he will have a surgery operation. Day of terrorist act Zaur remembers with difficulty. Investigators of investigation committee have already visited him and he gave first testimony.

Doctors don’t allow him to talk much on the phone in order to protect him from anxiety.

Victim’s mother Kifayet Veliyeva in her turn told she already visited Moscow, where she attended TV show of First Channel “Men’s / Women’s” dedicated to terrorist act in Saint Petersburg.

“My daughter spoke very well about him on the show. After all Zaur once even neutralized a criminal, for which he was thanked by the local police”, K. Veliyeva tells.

According to her, the show with their participation will air on April 14.

Z. Veliyev’s mother told that she is proud of her son.

“He was working as real estate broker. I have a sick grandson: recently he had a surgery, and one kidney was removed. They now need money, that’s why Zaur was helping family of his sister.

On that ill-fated day in metro he was going to transfer money for them. May be because he has such a big heart, he does such good deeds, he remained alive in that hell”, she added.

K. Veliyeva noted that after the tragedy Azerbaijan diaspora in Saint Petersburg provided them with all-round support.

“Local Azerbaijanis represented by leader of diaspora Vagif Mamishov and general consul of Azerbaijan Sultan Gasimov helped us very much. They are very good people. Sultan Magometovich still comes to hospital, talks with doctors, asks about health of my son, necessary medicines and so on”, victim’s mother told.