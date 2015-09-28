Subhan Ahadzadeh: Azerbaijanis are the most integrated in Tatarstan society

Kazan. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tatarstan today is home to more than 20 thousand Azerbaijanis, including 10 thousand Russian citizens.

Chairman of Azerbaijani National-Cultural Autonomy of the Republic of Tatarstan, Subhan Ahadzadeh said in his interview with Report News Agency.

According to him, Azerbaijanis are the most integrated in Tatarstan society and actively represented in various spheres: trade, business, medicine and teaching.

Speaking about cooperation with the Tatar community of Azerbaijan, S.Ahadzadeh noted that, close co-operation exists between these structures: "We work closely with the Tatar Diaspora of Azerbaijan on several issues, essentially on the restoration of the street, which is named aftes the Tatar poet G. Tukai in Baku, as well on Days of Culture of Tatarstan in Azerbaijan and on the establishment of trade relations between the two countries. In addition, the Tatar Diaspora of Azerbaijan took the initiative on opening of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Tatarstan. I hope that this issue will soon receive a positive decision."

Subhan Ahadzadeh also noted importance of the resumption of operation of the train on Baku-Kazan-Baku route.