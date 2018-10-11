State Committee for Work with Diaspora Affairs launches new project - VIDEO

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee for Work with Diaspora has launched a new project – the video project "Good morning, Azerbaijan", the State Committee told Report.

It was noted that Azerbaijanis, especially our young generation living in different countries, will greet their homeland Azerbaijan every morning through these videos.

The goal of the project is to build closer ties with the world Azerbaijanis and to strengthen their relations with homeland.

The video which attracts great interest can be watched at the official page of the State Committee and Diaspor TV on social networks.

Notably, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on appointment of Fuad Muradov as chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora on April 23 of this year.