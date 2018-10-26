Relevant structures of Azerbaijan start joint investigation on provocation in diaspora

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora addressed the relevant bodies of the country in connection with investigation of recent provocation among some representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Europe and the allegations in some Internet resources in this context, this issue is under the control of the organization, Report informs citing the press service of the Committee.

According to the committee, they began the joint investigation with the relevant state agencies on the incident and the responsible persons will be tried on court both in Azerbaijan or in the country of residence according to the relevant inquiry: "Materials that include insults, thoughts against personality, nationalized values and joint activities of Azerbaijanis are serious provocation against coordinating mission. Obstacles to the efforts to create bridges between Diaspora representatives around the world are part of it. All these ugly acts will be investigated and appropriate steps will be taken to prevent such actions in the future. Azerbaijan is a powerful country which has serious reputation among world countries. All patriotic Azerbaijanis in the world can rely on powerful Azerbaijan in their historical homeland, "the committee said.

Notably, insulting, offensive and degrading information has recently been spread against some diaspora leaders and their families by unknown sources.