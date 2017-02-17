Prince of Saudi Arabia will travel to Azerbaijani capital

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia's Prince, Chairman of King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies Turki al-Faisal will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to take part in the 5th Global Forum to be held in Baku on March 16-17.

Report informs citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, main purpose of the visit is to attend the 5th Global Baku Forum to be held on March 16-17, with the support of the committee and organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The forum will be joined by more than 200 presidents, former heads of state and government from 50 countries, current and former officials, heads and senior representatives of international organizations, renowned politicians and experts.