Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ A former Musavat party leader Isa Gambar, the current Chairman of the party Arif Hajili and the Chairman of People's Party (APP) President Panah Huseyn arrived in Turkey.

Report was told by Panah Huseyn. He said that the aim of the visit is to attend the XIII Congress of the World Azerbaijanis Congress (WAC) to be held in Istanbul, Turkey on April 18-19.

The visit took place at the invitation of WAC co-chair Sabir Rustamkhanli.